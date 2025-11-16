RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 18.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,180.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 276.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $278.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.67.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $263.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.39. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.00 and a 12 month high of $290.78.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by $6.13. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.23 EPS. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

