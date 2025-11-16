Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $14,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $167.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.82 and a 1 year high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $261.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

