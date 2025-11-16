Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 94,418 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,612,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,418 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 3.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $257,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,486,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $133.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

