Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 66,341 Maplebear Inc. $CART

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 1,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 146,699 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 55.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CART shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

CART stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 7,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $337,722.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 573,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,141,071.10. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

