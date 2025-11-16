Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 432.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,363 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,156 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Matador Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 292,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,887 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 60,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.35. Matador Resources Company has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $915.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.22 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,287.38. This represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Ward purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $195,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,593.92. The trade was a 50.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 43,726 shares of company stock worth $1,766,734 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.