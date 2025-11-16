Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,790 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 246.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MUR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $440.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 132.65%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

