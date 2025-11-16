Sanders Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Sanders Capital LLC cut its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,824,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858,523 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $332,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SLB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. This represents a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. SLB Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

