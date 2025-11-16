Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIN. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

BATS:BBIN opened at $71.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

