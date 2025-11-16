Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 67,835 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,835 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 10.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $133.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

