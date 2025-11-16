Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $274.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.87. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.