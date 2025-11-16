GE Aerospace $GE Stock Position Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,518 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $111,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:GE opened at $304.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.92 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

