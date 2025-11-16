Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 187,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 110,395 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $311.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.97 per share, for a total transaction of $494,155.00. Following the purchase, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Omega Healthcare Investors

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.