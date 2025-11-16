Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 7,896 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1,260.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

