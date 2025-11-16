Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 62.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $944.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

