Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 33,707 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,707 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

