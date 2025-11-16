Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,385 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Medpace by 47.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Medpace by 223.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $590.09 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.05 and a 12-month high of $625.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.37, for a total value of $3,083,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 914,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,749,601.94. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,455.55. The trade was a 53.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 144,651 shares of company stock worth $80,748,141 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

