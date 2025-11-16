Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $10.82 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CVE opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.86. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

