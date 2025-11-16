Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 189.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71,715.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,790,000 after buying an additional 394,437 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,064,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after purchasing an additional 248,957 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXST opened at $182.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

