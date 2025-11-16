Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,846,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C worth $400,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $11,189,267.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,978 shares of company stock valued at $21,125,393. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

