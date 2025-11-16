Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 42,735 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.44% of Tenet Healthcare worth $379,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $132,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,503.20. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $25,977,997. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $217.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

