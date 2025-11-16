Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Comfort Systems USA worth $440,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 136.9% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 289.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 128,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.20.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $907.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $855.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,020.26.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total transaction of $586,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total transaction of $2,027,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,990,417.88. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $15,242,037. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

