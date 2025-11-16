Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 227,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE HPE opened at $22.82 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

