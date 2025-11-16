Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Raises Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $99,853,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after buying an additional 701,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Melius started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.