Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 4,004 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,151,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,582,000 after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

