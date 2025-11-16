Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 226.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMF. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,683.20. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

