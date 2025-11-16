Geode Capital Management LLC Has $428.08 Million Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,676,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.25% of KeyCorp worth $428,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8,775.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

