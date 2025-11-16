Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Nutanix worth $346,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 22.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Nutanix by 42.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 165,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 15.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 155,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $532,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $76.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $65.91 on Friday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

