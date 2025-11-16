Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.42.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH stock opened at $178.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.81. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.66 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

