PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.58 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 47.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.