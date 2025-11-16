Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Labcorp by 392.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 193.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. This represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $266.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.69. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $293.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Labcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $291.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.07.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

