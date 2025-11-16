Creative Planning Has $35.96 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Creative Planning increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.25.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

