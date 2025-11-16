PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,307 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Solventum by 263.1% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,570 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Solventum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,288,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,110,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Solventum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,363,000 after acquiring an additional 308,784 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solventum by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $75.59 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. Solventum’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

