CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Director Purchases $99,903.70 in Stock

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) Director Vagn Sorensen bought 10,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 40,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,609.52. The trade was a 34.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.7%

CNH opened at $10.03 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

