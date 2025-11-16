Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $96,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 482.6% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $466.27 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $546.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.04.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

