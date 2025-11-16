Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 57.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AON by 168.2% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AON from $419.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.13.

AON opened at $349.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.62. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $323.73 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

