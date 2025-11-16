Creative Planning Acquires 1,467 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after purchasing an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Booking by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after buying an additional 67,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,707,000 after buying an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,048.01 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,261.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,415.29.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.