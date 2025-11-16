SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3,785.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,345 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $16,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

