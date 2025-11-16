Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,794,000 after acquiring an additional 537,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 38,786 shares of company stock worth $5,348,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $143.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

