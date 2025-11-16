Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $920.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $954.65 and a 200 day moving average of $813.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,047.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares in the company, valued at $132,132,538.30. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total value of $197,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,866.19. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $41,703,115. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.