Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in AutoZone by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9%

AZO stock opened at $3,854.18 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,036.40 and a twelve month high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,010.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,890.44.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $51.58 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,551.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

