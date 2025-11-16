BTIG Research Cuts Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target to $10.00

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEXN. Craig Hallum downgraded Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nexxen International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NEXN opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.70. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Nexxen International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexxen International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Nexxen International in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

