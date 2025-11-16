Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,177,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,669,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.74.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2%

AMAT stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $242.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $187.06. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.