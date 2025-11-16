Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Financial Survey

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $921.82 million 5.97 $190.14 million $2.04 20.76 Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 3 1 2.83 Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Albina Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 14.99% 5.98% 0.68% Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Albina Community Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

