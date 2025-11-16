SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 376,391 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,391 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.3% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,307 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 72,381 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Melius began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

