Alexandra Seros Sells 46,064 Shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 46,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $127,597.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,921,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,251,200.47. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

On Thursday, November 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 57,978 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $165,817.08.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 45,120 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $132,201.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 23,093 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $68,124.35.

On Friday, November 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 69,090 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $197,597.40.

On Thursday, November 6th, Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $433,996.75.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 41,078 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $94,890.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $139,289.50.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Alexandra Seros sold 24,359 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $60,410.32.

On Monday, September 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 32,911 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $81,619.28.

On Friday, September 5th, Alexandra Seros sold 22,157 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $54,727.79.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $259.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Entravision Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 45.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 78.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVC

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.