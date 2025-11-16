Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 25,061 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,061 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 3,925.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 57.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

