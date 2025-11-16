Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

