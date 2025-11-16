Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 468.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,757,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,173,000 after buying an additional 6,049,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,378,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,817,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $93,075,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 289.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,023,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,672,000 after purchasing an additional 760,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $165.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $156.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

