KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. $GGG

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 41.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.07 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GGG

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.