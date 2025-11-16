Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,347,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,516.41. This trade represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,885. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Trading Down 0.5%

LOGI stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

